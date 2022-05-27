Gwen Stefani marks son Kingston's 16th birthday with incredible family photo The singer shares three boys with ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani had an incredible reason to celebrate on Friday as she marked a huge family event.

The Voice coach honored her eldest son Kingston's milestone 16th birthday with a touching tribute on Instagram alongside an adorable throwback photo that saw Gwen grinning widely with her arm wrapped around a young Kingston.

Captioning the sweet photo, Gwen shared her disbelief that her firstborn is already sweet 16, writing: "I can't believe that I'm actually writing this but.... a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale.

"I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- I'm so blessed that God chose me to be yours, you r so loved and we can't wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it's gonna be good!! love u mom (gx)."

Fans were quick to send their own birthday wishes to Kingston – whom Gwen shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale – and many were shocked to learn that he is 16 already.

Gwen's eldest is now 16!

"Happy birthday 16!!!! It’s crazy because you don’t look enough to have a 16-year-old!" commented one. A second wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday Kingston – can't believe it's been 16 years already!"

A third added: "So sweet. Happy birthday to your first baby. Crazy how the time flies by. Happy 16th birthday."

Kingston has a very special bond with his parents despite their breakup and he recently paid tribute to his mom on International Women's Day.

Gwen shares Kingston and two other sons with ex Gavin Rossdale

He declared his love for her in a cute snap he shared on social media which showed mother and son cuddled up together. The teenager sweetly captioned the picture: "Happy women's day to my mum @gwenstefani I love you."

Gwen was quick to repost the heart-warming photo on her Instagram Stories and thanked her "baby" for the sweet words. "Thank you puppy, I love my baby," she said.

The former couple's boys Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, split their time between their mom and dad's homes, and during the pandemic at the beginning of 2020, they spent a lot of time in Oklahoma with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton.

