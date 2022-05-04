Gwen Stefani melts hearts as she reveals Blake Shelton's romantic gift The couple married in 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton often prove to be couple goals, and that was certainly the case this week when the Hollaback Girl singer revealed a romantic gift from her husband.

Much like any couple, flowers proved to be a popular gift for the pair, and Gwen shared a photo of Blake's arm firmly gripping some freshly picked buds that were surely for his beloved. Although Blake's face wasn't in the image, his tattooed arm could be seen as he grasped the white flowers. Earlier in the day, Gwen had shared a small clip of her being driven around their Oklahoma ranch with plenty of flowers in the trunk of their vehicle.

Gwen then shared a snap of the roses close-up, before focusing on some irises that had a sweet story behind them.

"Irises we found in the woods that we transplanted came back this year!!!" she shared.

Blake picked some flowers for his beloved

Gwen often shares insights into her marriage with the Voice star, and stunned fans over the Easter holidays with a surprising transformation for the country music singer.

In a reel shared on Instagram, Blake stepped out in an incredible pink bunny costume, with bunny-faced slippers to match.

"Hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey," she captioned her clip of her husband walking out with a happy but slightly dazed look on his face.

Some of the flowers had a hidden meaning

She added a series of bunny emojis as well, and fans immediately reacted with droves of laughter emojis.

"This is incredible," one of their friends wrote, with another also saying: "……Also wallpaper matches bunny look so well," commenting on their floral pink design.

"Ok I get it now lol. Also, wallpaper is [flame emoji]," a fan also said, with a second adding: "That looks like the result of a long night of drinking and a lost bet," and a third commenting: "That is hilarious, precious and awesome rolled all into one."

