Coleen Nolan shares unseen glimpse inside living room at stunning Cheshire home

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan is no stranger to a personal update, and on Friday, she shared an exciting glimpse of never seen before details of the living room in her fabulous Cheshire home.

MORE: Coleen Nolan shows off stunning regal looks - and fans cannot get enough

Taking to her Instagram account the 57-year-old posted a heartwarming photo of her daughter Ciara surrounded by the family dogs on a plush grey sofa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan rocks Queen mask ahead of the Jubilee

Captioning the post Coleen wrote: "@ciarafensome the pack leader… just the cutest thing how much they love her.. @thenolandogs xx."

READ: Coleen Nolan's fans react as she shares sweetest 'date night' photo

SEE: Coleen Nolan delights fans with exciting news

In the photo, followers can also see part of an exposed brick wall as well as a lavish white, free-standing chandelier.

Ciara is 21

Daughter Ciara is snuggled up with three of the five Nolan dogs: Becks, Filly and Mica.

Fans are used to seeing sensational snaps from Coleen's large garden and cosy bedroom but don't often get to see the living room of her stunning country abode.

Coleen revealed to the Times in March that she also has a second property in Blackpool which doesn't feature on her social media updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Col Nol (@coleen_nolan)



Filly is the newest addition to the Nolan pups

The pups, who feature in the update, have taken social media by storm and as a result, the former singer has set them up their own Instagram account which was launched last week.

So far, on their page, Coleen's furry friends have each posed for a headshot and in the caption of each photo exciting personal details about each dog have been revealed.

The first post was of Yorkie Mica. Captioning the post were the words: "Meet the team. Mica/ Micees, 3 legged attention seeker, yaps for a living. Currently battling lymphoma so is now a flexitarian, Sagittarius. Bit like marmite, love her or hate her."

Fans have gone wild for the new page and the account already has 647 followers since its debut a week ago.

Coleen has also recently welcomed a Macedonian street dog called Filly in April and from the looks of the most recent update, she appears to be settling in well with her new siblings.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.