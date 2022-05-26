Coleen Nolan shows off stunning regal looks - and fans cannot get enough The star looked sensational!

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan had fans obsessed after she shared two videos on Thursday, as she showcased some fabulous looks for the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 59-year-old took to her Instagram account to share the clips, which saw her strutting her stuff in a lush green open space, decorated with patriotic bunting.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan rocks Queen mask ahead of the Jubilee

Captioning the post, she penned: "Jubilee collection now available online @tillettsclothing."

In the most recent video, Coleen is well and truly in the jubilee spirit as she sports a hilarious mask of the Queen whilst donning the impressive outfits, which were all in either red, white or blue.

One of the looks saw the star in a pair of elegant white jeans and a blue and white floral top which was matched with white trainers and red nail polish.

Another look showed Coleen in the same white jeans with a stunning off-the-shoulder top in a shade of navy blue.

Fans could not get enough of the fabulous ensembles and left their messages for the star in the comments.

One fan replied: "Looking lovely as always Everything looks fabulous on you," with a red love heart.

A second wrote: "Looking fabulous as ever Col, especially like the jumpsuit and the dress super cute xx."

A third said: "Gorgeous as always Coleen, you look fab on everything."

The mother-of-three also had fans in awe on Wednesday as she took to her feed in a glorious orange jumpsuit for her most recent appearance on Loose Women.

Coleen completed the look with elegant snake-print shoes.

The vibrant outfit was met with joy from fans who flocked to comment on the photo.

One fan penned: "Looking lovely as always The colour really suits you." A second wrote: "wow looking amazing @coleen_nolan xx."

A third replied: "Gorgeous as always Coleen, loved the show."

