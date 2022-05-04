Coleen Nolan's fans react as she shares sweetest 'date night' photo The Loose Women star took to Instagram

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan delighted her fans this week when she shared a lovely photo from a 'date night' with her son Shane, 30.

The presenter took to Instagram, where she posted an image that showed her smiling as she stood behind her eldest child, both wearing matching leather jackets and looking the picture of happiness.

SEE: Coleen Nolan is a bare-faced beauty in stunning spring snap

Text across the image read: "Date night with this one @iamshanenolan off to see my other son @jakeroche." In the caption, the mum-of-three revealed that the pair were headed to watch her 29-year-old son Jake's pop duo, Push Baby.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals surprising reason why daughter Ciara clashes with boyfriend Michael

She wrote: "So excited to watch @pushbaby although this one is already winding me up… @iamshanenolan @jakeroche @bilbobagnall."

MORE: Coleen Nolan has fans in hysterics with hilarious update

SEE: Loose Women stars' mammoth homes: Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and more

Coleen's followers were quick to react to the lovely picture, with her co-star Ruth Langsford responding: "Have a great night! X."

Coleen's sweet photo with her eldest son Shane

The star's fans also complimented the snapshot, with one writing: " Lovely picture of you and Shane Col, have a fantastic time."

Others chimed in: "Gorge people [heart emoji]," "What a beautiful pic of you both... enjoy," and: "Aww lovely photo of you both. Have a great night!!"

Coleen is a doting mum to her three children. She shares her sons with her first husband Shane Richie, and her daughter Ciara, 21, with Ray Fensome, who she divorced in 2018 after 11 years of marriage.

Coleen and boyfriend Michael on Loose Women

The star is now in a relationship again with boyfriend Michael, who she met on Tinder. The loved-up couple have appeared together on Loose Women and seem to be smitten with each other!

Back in March, Coleen shared a sweet photo from a date night with her beau, which showed them sitting together in a pub, enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations as they both wore novelty shamrock headbands.

"Having a great St Patrick's Day/night with this one @michaeljones.64 x," Coleen wrote, adding heart and kiss emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.