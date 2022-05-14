Coleen Nolan's companion steals the show in sun-kissed garden selfie The star recently welcomed a new addition

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan enjoys sharing spectacular updates from her home in Cheshire and Friday was no exception when she took to social media with another sensational photo.

Capturing her and new rescue dog Filly in a series of up-close selfies in her garden, the 57-year-old penned: "Me and Filly just chilling in the sun #macedonianstreetdog."

Coleen then went on to post the duo looking closer than ever including a snap of Filly giving her a kiss on the cheek.

The mother-of-three welcomed the new addition in April and documented Filly as she settled in at her new home.

Coleen shared the update with her 307,000 followers

The star recently shared a hilarious photo with fans, after Filly had her way with a brand new toy that was ripped to shreds in her glamorous garden.

Captioning a photo of the funny ordeal, Coleen penned: "Someone’s had a good time with the toy I bought for her!! #filly #macedonianstreetdog."

Coleen welcomed Filly last month

Friends and fans were excited to weigh in on the post and could relate to the singer's struggle.

Ruth Langsford replied with three laughing faces emojis. One fan penned: "Lol bet that didn't last long!"

A second wrote: "Oops." A third penned: "I just bought my girl one of those oinking pigs it now has no legs."

Filly enjoys destroying toilet roll as well as toys

Filly has joined Coleen's other four dogs Becks, Buddy, Coco and Mica.

In celebration of Filly's arrival last month, Coleen shared a fabulous video of the two of them walking in a field for the first time.

Captioning the post, she penned: "When you take your newly adopted street dog for its first proper walk in a field!! #macedoniastreetdog."

Coleen's dog Mica looking very glamarous

In the glorious clip, the ITV star showed her and the new pup running in a large open space, and fans were overjoyed to see her welcome the new addition.

Ruth Langsford penned: "So beautiful to watch."

One fan penned: "Ahhh look at how happy she is. You’ve saved her life Coleen and that is a wonderful thing to do. "

A second wrote: "Love you. So kind. X."

