Coleen Nolan is a bare faced beauty in stunning spring snap The star soaked up the sunshine

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan delighted fans on Friday when she posted a stunning sun-soaked selfie - and she's never looked better.

The singer posed bare-faced for the photo, which was taken in her impressive garden at home in Cheshire.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan welcomes new family addition

Taking to her Instagram feed, the 56-year-old captioned the photo, writing: "It’s a beautiful day here in Cheshire, finally! A no make up sit in the sun kinda day! Love to you all!" with a red love heart emoji and two kisses.

In the snap, the star is wearing a vibrant lime green top and has sunglasses on her head. In the background of the picture stood an impressive BBQ on raised decking which she was sitting on, on garden furniture.

Coleen shared the update with her 305,000 followers

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to respond to the au naturelle update and flooded the comments with messages.

Katie Piper and Christine Lampard both weighed in on the snap and liked the post.

One fan replied: "Such a lovely happy photo! Have a wonderful day! Love back to you haha."

Dog Filly was caught in the act

A second penned: "No makeup required Col x." A third replied: "Looking lovely as always Have a lovely bank holiday weekend xx."

A fourth wrote: "Looking stunning Coleen as always you enjoy lovely." Another added: "You look stunning @coleen_nolan have a lovely Saturday with your human & furry family."

Speaking of her new furry friend, on Friday Coleen also gave fans an update on her new Macedonian street dog Filly, who she rescued and welcomed into her family two weeks ago.

Coleen enjoyed a dog walk last week alongside her stunning daughter and best friend

The gorgeous pup has proved to have a penchant for destroying things around the house and the most recent update was no exception and saw the new addition tear up what looked to be a roll of toilet paper int he middle of her living room.

Captioning a photo of the ordeal, Coleen penned: "And again…. Had a shower and came down to this, she’s not even bothered." with three laughing faces and a red love heart.

Fans were quick to comment on Coleen's crisis and left countless of messages of support the star.

One fan replied: "Oh dear she's a laugh, so cute xx." A second wrote: "Silly Filly."

A third replied: "I'm living your life Coleen. I can offer my dog a sausage and she will look at me with a disgust look on her face. Let her near a toilet roll and you'd think I'd let her have the best thing on the planet."

