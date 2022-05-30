Louise Redknapp looks incredible in plunging shirt as she showcases toned stomach The mum-of-two has the most stylish wardrobe!

Louise Redknapp sparked a major reaction amongst her fans over the weekend.

The mum-of-two headed for dinner with her girlfriends on Saturday night – and later shared a stunning snapshot from her evening out.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's hilarious wardrobe malfunction

Louise, 46, can be seen posing up a storm and dressed in jeans and an oversized blazer, which she wore over a statement white top that showcased her incredibly toned stomach. She completed her look with black heels, an anklet, long drop earrings and a black handbag.

Louise was quickly inundated with compliments from fans, who shared love hearts and love heart eyes emojis. “Stunningly beautiful,” one sweetly wrote, while a second echoed: “Looking gorgeous Lou!” A third noted: “Gorgeous! Look at that toned tummy!”

While Louise has an enviable wardrobe, she is not immune to the odd clothing malfunction – and earlier this month, she went online to share a funny hiccup with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Louise looked lovely in a bright red jumper and as she softly spoke to the camera, telling fans what a pleasant and sunny day it had been in the studio.

Suddenly her gorgeous bulldog named Banksy Blu merrily sauntered into the frame with something great to munch on... a beautiful black lace bra! Banksy Blu was promptly joined by another curious pup and it was game over for the lingerie. Cut to Louise's caption: "Guess I'm going home braless."

On the subject of lingerie, Louise recently shared a daring snap that saw her kitted out in black lingerie including suspenders from back when she performed with Will Young in the West End show Cabaret.

In the 2017 snap, Louise - who played Sally Bowles - pouted for the camera, wearing a long-sleeved top over her stockings and suspenders, which she teamed with black heels. She posted the message: "Throwback to 2017 @louiseredknapp @willyoung in Cabaret" alongside it.

