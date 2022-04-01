Louise Redknapp announces exciting career move The singer is currently starring in the UK tour of Fatal Attraction

Singing sensation Louise Redknapp is no stranger to a busy schedule and on Thursday she confirmed she had no plans to slow down after wowing fans with an exciting career update.

The former Strictly star looked better than ever as she took to her Instagram to reveal that she is going on tour this summer, after her stint in the UK touring production of Fatal Attraction - and fans have gone wild.

WATCH: Louise welcomes new family addition

Captioning the impressive tour poster, Louise wrote: "I can’t wait to see you all this Summer! I’m so looking forward to getting back out there and performing all your favourite tracks… and maybe even a couple of new ones.

"Which songs would you like to hear? Tickets for all my Steps and Summer shows linked in my bio x."

Louise looks incredible on the tour poster

The Fatal Attraction star looked incredible on the promotional poster, dressed in all-white. She wore a white vest with white trousers and an open white shirt. The look was teamed with three statement necklaces.

Friends and fans raced to reply to the exciting update. Celebrity pals Christine Lampard and Davina McCall weighed in on the news and both liked the post.

One excited fan wrote: "Always been a fan since the eternal days. Seen them Louise solo years ago. It will be nice to see her again one day. Stunning lady - still got all the CDs."

Louise giving fans a BTS sneak peek of Fatal Attraction dressing room

A second follower penned: "All the heavy love album, plus the classic Lou tunes. Bring on the 5th album! So much to look forward to, we can't wait. Gonna be a corker of a summer!"

A third wrote: "Can’t wait to see you at Mighty Hoopla! Obvs want to hear Stretch."

Fans are in for a treat, as Louise also revealed that classic pop band Steps will be joining her on her summer tour. It sounds like it will be an exciting show!

