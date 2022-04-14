Louise Redknapp occasional gets candid about family life, and on Wednesday, the singer gave fans an intimate glimpse into her lifestyle with her youngest son Beau, 13.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the star uploaded a flawless selfie of herself posing with her beloved pet pooch Banksy Blu whilst watching her son taking a swing at the golf course.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp introduces new family addition

"How much of a beaut he is [heart emoji]," she remarked, later adding: "Banksy's first afternoon at the gold range admiring Beau's swing."

The heartwarming post comes months after Louise touched upon her parenting fear. Back in November, in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, the former Strictly star revealed she's "really worried" about the boys moving out after finding out her eldest son Charley, 17, is considering relocating to America for university.

She said: "It's really on my mind. I know I mustn't stand in his way and I've got to encourage him all the way. I said 'Can you just go to New York? It doesn't take long to get there!' But knowing him it will be the furthest away place."

Louise uploaded this snap on her Instagram Stories

Louise's sons are clearly her world, and along with her work, these form the main focuses in her life. "It sounds basic, but I've got two things that are really important to me right now: my kids, because I want to be a solid part of their life, and my work," she said.

Asked whether she would date again soon, the doting mum-of-two confessed only when the time is right. "On my days off, going out and having a social life is not my priority," she candidly revealed.

The 47-year-old split from her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017 after 19 years together. During their marriage, they welcomed two sons whom they now share custody of. Jamie has since remarried, and now shares a baby son called Raphael with wife Frida.

