Louise Redknapp looks incredible in suspenders and heels

Louise Redknapp showed off her toned legs in an eye-catching outfit in a photo that she shared to social media on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the glam star posted an unearthed snapshot from her appearance in the musical Cabaret five years ago.

The mum-of-two shared the photo from a fan account and it showed herself and her co-star Will Young behind the scenes.

Will wore a full face of makeup as the iconic MC, while Louise – who played Sally Bowles – pouted for the camera, wearing a long-sleeved top over her stockings and suspenders, which she teamed with black heels.

The picture was captioned: "Throwback to 2017 @louiseredknapp @willyoung in Cabaret."

Whether on-stage or off, Louise always looks stunning, as she proved earlier this week in another smashing snap. The Let's Go Round Again hitmaker shared a completely different look in the throwback from the '90s, which saw her model jaw-length, jet-black hair with a choppy micro fringe and even black contact lenses!

Louise looked lovely in the backstage photo

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was almost unrecognisable. She shared the throwback of the music video for her 1997 single, Arms Around the World to Instagram, to mark Earth Day on Friday.

Fans loved the trip down memory lane, with one commenting: "Very cute... look at that darling face!" Another wrote: "Loved this song and this whole album!"

The star previously shared stunning swimwear photos to social media

Earlier in the year, meanwhile, the singer wowed her Instagram followers when she shared some phenomenal swimwear shots taken in the '90s.

One showed her at number one in FHM's one-off publication 100 Sexiest Women in the World, where she posed in a dark blue bikini as she gave a sultry look to the camera.

Another snap saw Louise splashing in the water in a black strapless swimsuit with cut-outs on each side that drew attention to her defined abs.

