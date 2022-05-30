Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff poses alongside her famous family on special day

Kamala Harris' daughter, Ella Emhoff, delighted fans as she posed alongside her family in a joyous photo shared to mark her 23rd birthday. Taking to Instagram, Doug Emhoff posted a group picture alongside wife and Vice President, Kamala Harris, their son Cole, and daughter, Ella.

The famous family appeared to be in high spirits as they beamed for the camera whilst posing outside. Ella looked effortlessly cool in her red plaid skirt and navy sweater. She kept her make-up low-key and styled her curly hair into a middle parting.

The second gentleman of the United States captioned the photo: "People come up to me all the time and ask if I'm Ella Emhoff's dad. I wouldn't have it any other way. Happy Birthday, Ella, we're so incredibly proud of you."

Doug's one million followers were quick to inundate the comments section with plenty of birthday joy. One fan penned: "Aww what a beautiful picture! Happy Birthday @ellaemhoff."

Ella celebrated her 23rd birthday on Sunday

Another added: "The cutest! HBD to your Ella!"

The 23-year-old's stepmother, Kamala Harris, moreover expressed her joy by writing: "Happy birthday to our darling daughter. I love you very much."

Ella first garnered the media's attention back in January 2021 when she went viral at the presidential inauguration. The Parsons School of Design graduate opted for an embellished houndstooth Miu Miu coat which set the internet alight.

Since then, she has been signed by IMG Models and has walked the runway for Proenza Schouler and Balenciaga. Speaking to The New York Times, Ella said: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline."

The model looked stunning in red at the 2021 Met Gala

She added: "As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

The model is currently in the process of launching her own knitwear line. Over the past few months, she has been teasing fans on her Instagram page with colourful designs and says she hopes to launch the collection imminently.

