Kamala Harris' stepdaughter surprises fans with revelation about appearance Her look is already unique

Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, earned herself a modelling contract with her edgy appearance and now she's ready to shake things up.

The fashion-forward star blew fans away when she featured in Vanity Fair recently and rocked a very glamorous look.

And in her interview with the magazine, she revealed her plans to ditch her infamous curly mullet for something bigger!

Ella revealed: "I am growing my hair out. Heard it here first. It had its moment, and I want to move on from the mullet. I'm ready for the big curly mane."

The news will be exciting for Ella and her legions of Instagram fans who love watching her ever-evolving look on social media and on the catwalk too.

The 21-year-old was signed by IMG Models after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral.

Ella's decided to grow out her mullet

Ella hadn't planned to forge a future in modelling and told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

Ella hopes to be a "part of that change" and has been delighted to be able to display her "really weird tattoos and kind of funky haircut."

Ella posed for Vanity Fair

While her mum, stepmother and father, Doug Emhoff, have been fully supportive of her career choice - she's also graduated from fashion school - she admitted to Vanity Fair that her dad does still nudge her in a different direction.

"My dad asks me very often, 'So have you reconsidered law school?' And I keep saying, 'Doug, not happening. I'm going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist.'"

