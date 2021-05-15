Vice President Kamala Harris shares sweet message for 'daughter Ella' on incredible milestone Ella, 21, has graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York

Kamala Harris has taken to social media to praise her step-daughter Ella who is now a graduate of the Parsons School of Design in New York.

Sharing a sweet snap with the 21-year-old the Vice President of the United States captioned the post with a reminder to Ella to "keep dreaming."

"Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation. I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve," Kamala shared.

WATCH: Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff walks runway

She signed off with 'love, Momala', which is what her step children - Ella and 26-year-old Cole - call her.

Ella received her diploma on Thursday alongside her mother, Kerstin Emhoff.

Ella's mom marked the happy occasion on her Instagram Stories, posting several photos of the duo ahead of the ceremony. Ella's dad, Doug Emhoff, was married to Kerstin for 16 years, divorcing in 2008, before marrying Kamala in 2014.

Ella's mom joined her for the big day

Ella went viral after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat with oversized collar and chunky boots.

She has since signed with IMG Models, although she hadn't planned to forge a future in modelling.

"I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline," she previously told The New York Times.

Ella went viral at the 2021 inauguration

While she’s excited about her new venture, she had to convince her dad, stepmum, and mum that it was a good idea. "Modelling can be a pretty intense industry," she added.

"They were a little protective of me." However, she added that "when they saw my interest in it and saw what is changing in that world... I think they’re pretty excited I can be part of that."

