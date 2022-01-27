Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff shares exciting news The model has outfitted several instantly iconic looks

Ever since Ella Emhoff was catapulted into fame following the announcement that her step-mother, Kamala Harris, would become the United States' Vice President, people have raved about her style, particularly her colorful knitting.

The budding designer, whose father is Doug Emhoff, has now announced that come spring, she will finally release her first drop of knitwear designed and knitted by Ella herself. She announced the exciting news with a selfie sporting one of her pieces in progress.

Wrapped around her neck, the colorful striped piece appears to be a balaclava, this winter's latest trend.

She captioned the post: "Mark your calendars, first knit drop is coming end of March / early April. From then on I'll be doing drops once a month."

She was inundated with excitement from her followers in return.

"I'm ready," actress Tommy Dorfman commented, while others wrote: "We want all the knits," as well as "I need some knit pants like yesterday!!!"

Ella shared she will make his first drop in spring

Ella has taken the world by storm since her appearance at President Biden's inauguration a year ago, for which she wore an instantly iconic plaid Miu Miu coat with a cinched waist and beaded shoulders.

One of her next jaw-dropping looks came with her Met Gala red carpet debut in September 2021.

She wore an Adidas by Stella McCartney red diamond mesh bodysuit with matching trousers and accessories.

Ella wore an Adidas by Stella McCartney red diamond mesh bodysuit

The Parsons alum got a major modeling contract almost immediately after her first public appearances, with legacy agency IMG.

Ella hadn't planned to forge a future in modeling and told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline."

Though it may have come as a surprise to Ella, style is certainly something that comes natural to her, from having graduated from design school, to her own knitwear line, and even her boyfriend has similar proclivities, as he is an editor at GQ.

