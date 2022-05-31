Geri Horner looks glowing following makeover from son Monty - see the adorable photo The 49-year-old recently returned home after spending several days in Monaco

Geri Horner has had a makeover – and the artist behind it is none other than her young son Monty, whom she shares with husband Christian Horner.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the former Spice Girls seemed to be relishing her time with her five-year-old son, after spending the weekend apart due to the Monaco Grand Prix.

"Monty's makeover," she wrote alongside a photo of Monty using a makeup brush to apply makeup on her glowing face.

In the photos, both Geri and Monty are wearing matching beige jumpers and appear to be inside the kitchen of their home.

Monty gave mum Geri a makeover

When Geri is not travelling around the world alongside her husband Christian and his Formula 1 team, the mother-of-two likes to spend time between their family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

The Spice Girls singer and F1 star live with children Monty, five, Bluebell, 15, and Christian's daughter Olivia, eight, and their properties boast everything from swimming pools to a boating lake and even their very own farm at their country estate near Banbury.

During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

The singer often delights fans with pictures of her children

When Geri is not sharing rare family pictures, she is updating her followers on her racehorse, Hector.

Most recently, the 49-year-old shared her pride as Hector took part in his first race ever and came in at a very respectable second place.

Back in February, Geri shared a selection of beautiful pictures and videos capturing the day. One stunning snap was of her with Hannah Henn, the female jockey who rode Hector into the top slot.

Captioning the post, the star wrote: "Horse power! #girlpower Hector our lovely race horse (race name Lift Me Up) had his first ever race with female jockey @hannah_henn congrats they came second!! It was amazing to watch."