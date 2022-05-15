Geri Horner shares rare photos of daughter Bluebell - and fans are saying the same thing Celebrations were in order!

Geri Horner had fans delighted after she shared a rare glimpse of her beautiful daughter Bluebell on Saturday - and you won't believe the family resemblance.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Spice Girl posted an adorable selfie alongside her firstborn in a post to celebrate her 16th birthday.

Captioning the images, she penned: "Happy Birthday Bluebell! 16! We are so proud of you!

"The amazing person you are. Watching you grow up is such a blessing. We love you Bluebell," with a red love heart emoji.

Geri shared the update with her 1.1 million followers

In the snap, the mother-daughter duo look closer than ever and fans couldn't help but point out the similarity between the pair.

One fan penned: "Geri u really said copy and paste!!, A very happy birthday to bluebell!! And congratulations to you lot!!"

A second wrote: "Two peas in a pod. Happy Birthday." A third replied: "She’s your double!"

Geri and Christian have a son Monty who is five

A fourth said: "Happy happy birthday Ginger [spice] junior xx."

A fifth replied: "Happy Birthday super picture beautiful daughter & mom "16" how time flies."

In the birthday post, the mother-of-two also shared an adorable throwback of Bluebell as a toddler as well as an old photo of the now-teenager with her and her husband Christian Horner.

Geri supported her husband at the F1 final in Miami last week

It appeared that double celebrations were in order for the family as on Sunday, Geri and Christian celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary.

Geri shared gorgeous images of the couple's years together including one of their big day where the star was a vision in her white lace wedding dress.

The other photos showed a close-up selfie of Christian giving his wife a kiss and another showed them dressed up to the nines.

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair on their impressive milestone and rushed to wish them a happy anniversary as well as adding love heart emojis to the comments of the post.

