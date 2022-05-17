Geri Horner wows in pair of denim shorts to celebrate family member The former Spice Girls singer is a fan of white clothing

Geri Horner was a style icon back in the 1990s, and the star is proving that she's still just that even in 2022.

On Tuesday, she wowed her fans as she posed in one of her expansive gardens alongside her rescue dog, Daisy, and she matched the pup with an angelic all-white ensemble. Ginger Spice thrilled her followers as she played with the pooch and enjoyed the spring heat in a frilly white blouse and a stunning pair of denim short shorts that were frayed around the hemline. She finished the outfit off with a pair of strappy heels.

Daisy appeared to be one well-trained dog in the three photos that Geri shared, with the beloved family pet jumping around on its hind legs as Geri carried a mug.

She also shared a photo of Daisy enjoying the sunshine, with the fluffy animal beaming as it played alongside some actual daisies.

Geri kept her caption short and sweet, simply writing: "Daisy," alongside a star and a dog emoji, and tagging the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where Daisy was adopted.

Daisy is well-trained

Fans loved the insight into Geri's family life, as one said: "Cute gal," while another only posted: "Sweety."

A third complimented: "Daisy is so cute! She has found a wonderful family," and a fourth added: "Pretty woman and sweet dog!! Te amo, Geri!"

Geri welcomed her canine companion last year, telling fans that she was the same breed as a previous dog, Harry, that she had owned.

She captioned a lovely image of herself cuddling the pup by writing: "Meet Daisy! She has had some health problems but she's on the mend and will be coming home with us in a few weeks. Exciting."

The star adopted the pup last year

The star went on: "She’s a rescue dog from @battersea that needed a second chance in love and a family… And Daisy is a mix of shih-tzu, just like Harry (who was also from @battersea too.)"

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home was among the first to respond to Geri's post, writing: "Thanks so much for giving Daisy a loving home!"

Geri's other followers also shared their delight, with one writing: "Love it… Adopt don’t shop is the only way! She is gonna have the best life with you."

A second commented: "Awww so cute… she’s going to a great home," while a third agreed, adding: "Amazing, bless her. She is going to a fantastic loving home Geri [heart emoji]."

