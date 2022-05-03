Major celebrations for Geri Halliwell and husband Christian Horner! The couple have been married since 2015

Geri Horner and her husband Christian Horner had a big reason to celebrate on Monday – and they both took to Instagram to share their happy news.

The couple, who have been married since May 2015, enjoyed a fun day out with their loved ones, including five-year-old Monty, and Christian’s daughter from his previous marriage, eight-year-old Olivia. And there was a surprise in store for the family.

Geri, 49, took to Instagram to reveal that the couple's racehorse, Lift Me Up, had won his race for the first time. The former Spice Girl shared two snapshots, the first of which showed her posing with the stallion.

In the second image, Geri and Christian – Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team - can be seen with Monty and Olivia as they celebrate with jockey Hannah Henn.

Both Christian and Geri shared photos from the day

Christian, meanwhile, shared a series of photos from the day, featuring his parents and Geri’s daughter Bluebell. He wrote: "First win in only his second race for Lift Me Up. Thanks @hannah_henn for riding a great race. We also got lucky and won 2 goldfish Jackpot and Goldie."

Christian with the couple's son Monty

In a previous video shared with fans, Geri proudly introduced her racehorse ahead of his first race, explaining: "Our first ever racehorse Hector there he is. This is our first ever race isn't it. Racing name 'Lift Me Up', today is your day. You're going to show us what you're made of, aren't you.

"You're amazing and I think you can do it, proud of you! No matter what happens we are proud of you!"

Geri is also a mum to 15-year-old Bluebell

The mum-of-two then went on to adorably introduce Gretel, another beautiful horse, who - according to Geri - is Hector's 'entourage'. She said: "That's Gretel his little racing, kind of, entourage. Every star has to have their little friends with them to keep them supported."

