Geri Horner shares photo with David Beckham despite questions over friendship with Victoria The couple reunited at the Formula 1

Geri Horner was in Miami this weekend, accompanying her husband to the Formula 1 race, and so were many celebrities, such as Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and David and Romeo Beckham.

The mother-of-two posed happily with many of the stars present on Sunday and later took to Instagram to share some personal pictures.

The first photo the former Spice Girl shared was one of her and her husband Christian Horner alongside David.

"At the first ever #f1 Miami race supporting my hubby @christianhorner @redbullracing. So good to catch up with @davidbeckham too," she captioned the photo.

Geri shared a sweet photo of herself and Christian alongside David Beckham

Fans loved the reunion, with many questioning whether a future Spice Girls reunion will soon be on the cards.

Another added: "Geri meets up with David, Mel B meets up with Vic… we almost there y'all," making reference to Victoria with Mel B after she received her MBE from Prince William.

David and Geri's reunion comes after the 49-year-old missed Brooklyn Beckham's star-studded wedding in Miami last month.

Despite her absence, she took to Instagram a week later to congratulate Victoria on her birthday but many fans noticed that whilst Geri follows both David and Victoria on Instagram, they do not follow her.

The trio were pictured chatting before the race began

"Why doesn't she follow you on Instagram?" asked one at the time, while another agreed: "Maybe that's why she wasn't at her son's wedding? And why these birthday wishes are so... 'deadpan.' It's so sad. I want to know too."

At the time, Geri's message to Victoria read: "Happy birthday! @victoriabeckham - what a woman! Wishing you the best year ahead. Xxx."

Geri wasn't the only Spice Girl to miss Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's big day, Emma Bunton was also sadly absent.

Taking to Instagram a few days before, Emma shared a photo of herself alongside the happy couple and wrote: "These two beautiful souls are getting married today!

"I'm so sorry I couldn't make it there to celebrate you both. We Love you all very much. @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham try not to cry to much!!"