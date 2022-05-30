Geri Horner and her husband Christian recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary – and it's clear the couple are more loved-up than ever.

The Spice Girls star tied the knot with Christian – the Team Principle of the Red Bull Formula One racing team – on 15 May 2015 in Woburn, Bedfordshire. And judging by Geri's latest snapshot, they are still head over heels.

Geri, 49, accompanied her husband to Monte Carlo at the weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix and shared a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots.

One shows the singer reaching out to her husband and cupping his hand in her face as she leans in to kiss him. “So proud of you,” she wrote.

Geri shared a sweet snapshot showing her embracing her husband

She had every reason to be; another photo shows Christian, 48, holding the bronze constructor trophy after Redbull’s Max Verstappen took third place in the exciting race.

The former Spice Girl shared her pride in Christian

Fans loved the sweet snapshot capturing the couple’s tender moment. “Y’all are the cutest! Being a wife of someone in this industry is hard, but so amazing once you get to see them again,” one wrote.

A second joked: “Congratulations ! We are now fans of Mr. Horner! He is the Newest and only Spice Boy!” “What a gorgeous photo,” a third noted.

Christian pictured with the couple's son Monty

Geri and Christian share one child together, five-year-old Monty, who was born in 2017. Geri is also a proud mum to daughter Bluebell, 16, whom she shares with her ex, Sacha Gervasi, and a stepmother to eight-year-old Olivia, who is the daughter of Geri's husband Christian and his ex-partner Beverley Allen.

Geri's daughter Bluebell recently turned 16

The Wannabe hit-maker adores nothing more than spending time with her children, and previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with HELLO!.

"The word I'd use to describe where I am in my life is 'content'. Before, I was always looking for perfection: an ultimate state of floaty happiness, but that's not reality," she said.

