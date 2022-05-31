Helen Skelton reflects on special bond with baby daughter amid marriage heartache The Countryfile star confirmed her split in April

After a busy week, Helen Skelton has been relishing some precious family time. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the TV star let slip she's very much a girl's girl by sharing a lovely picture of her baby daughter Elsie Kate.

Alongside the snap, the 38-year-old revealed she has been enjoying dressing up her little girl who was pictured wearing a large pink bow on the top of her head.

"Not saying I don't enjoy the arguments over who wears the Ronaldo kit…" she wrote. "But I love dressing a baby girl."

Despite relishing this moment with her youngest child, Helen is also a doting mum to her two sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four – all of whom she shares with estranged husband Richie Myler.

It's been a tumultuous time for Helen, who recently announced the end of her marriage to Richie after eight years. Last week, Helen returned to her presenting duties after some time away from the screen.

Helen uploaded this sweet snap of her baby girl

The TV star announced their split in April with a short statement, that read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

News of the split came just four months after the former couple welcomed their third child. It has since been revealed that Richie is in a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for. Stephanie and Richie reportedly met at a rugby dinner last autumn.

Although they met whilst still married, Richie has insisted there was no crossover and that he began the romance with Stephanie after his marriage collapsed.

