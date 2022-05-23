Helen Skelton snuggles up to baby daughter in sweet new photo after making TV comeback following split The Countryfile star confirmed her split in April

Helen Skelton looked every inch the doting mother as she snuggled up to baby Elsie Kate in a new heartwarming picture.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the 38-year-old uploaded a sweet snapshot with her youngest child and simply remarked: "All the snogs for your baby girl [heart emojis] #babygirl #weekend."

The adorable picture came one day after she returned to TV to host the rugby league coverage on Channel 4 for the first time since her split from husband Richie Myler.

Viewers were quick to applaud her return, with one writing: "@HelenSkelton fantastic today, welcome back to Rugby League well done." Another said: "@HelenSkelton great presenting on C4, you are amazing xxxxx."

It also happened to be Richie's 32nd birthday. The sportsman took to his Instagram Story to repost a picture of himself with his sister Rachell, who also shared the snap on her own page. His sister wrote: "Happy birthday to the best big brother a sister could ask for! I love you so much and I'm so proud of who you are!"

The TV star posted this sweet snap with her baby daughter

Helen and Richie, who share three children, announced their split in April after eight years of marriage. In a short statement, the TV presenter confirmed: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

News of the split came just four months after the former couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Elsie Kate. They also share sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four.

Helen and Richie were married for eight years before separating

It has since been revealed that Richie is in a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for. Stephanie and Richie reportedly met at a rugby dinner last autumn.

Despite meeting whilst still married, Richie has insisted there was no crossover and that he began the romance with Stephanie after his marriage collapsed.

