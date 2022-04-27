Helen Skelton's husband shared cryptic post days before split announcement The couple share three children together

On Monday night came the shock announcement that Helen Skelton and Richie Myler have decided to end their eight-year marriage.

MORE: Helen Skelton's home is seriously jaw-dropping: 8 best photos of star's family house

Countryfile star Helen shared the news on Instagram, posting a short statement on her Stories that read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

Rugby player Richie, meanwhile, has yet to publicly comment on the split. However, he did share a cryptic message with his followers one week ago.

READ: Helen Skelton hailed 'supermum' after relatable family photo

MORE: Helen Skelton makes hilarious parenting confession – and mums will relate

The Leeds Rhinos star posted a snapshot showing him at training and wrote: "Light at the end of the tunnel [raised hands emoji]."

Richie shared his last post days before the couple's split was announced

It's thought that at the time of the post, Helen was away with their three children on a beach holiday, accompanied by her mum Janet.

READ: Helen Skelton shares heartbreaking post - sparks major fan reaction

MORE: Helen Skelton turns heads in cherry red jumpsuit for son's birthday

Helen and Richie married in December 2013 and together share three children together – Ernie, six, Louis, five, and baby daughter Elsie, who arrived on 28 December.

Helen recently returned from a holiday with her children

In a past interview with the Northern Echo, Helen gave an insight into their marriage.

READ: Helen Skelton looks ahead to 'next pregnancy' in social media post

MORE: Helen Skelton reveals hilarious insight into parenting her young son

"Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork," she shared. "Rich is the best dad. He's the 'sugar police' when it comes to their diet and insists on routine, whereas sometimes I'm anything for a quiet life, so we're a good balance."

The star is a proud mum of three

Helen often shares sweet family updates with her fans on Instagram. She is frequently applauded for her honesty when it comes to parenting three children, posting behind-the-scenes photos and sharing real-life stories about the highs and lows of being a mum.

She often shares relatable parenting posts with fans

Just recently, she posted a photo of eldest son Ernie monkeying around inside the family car. The six-year-old had pulled off an impressive feat of acrobatics as he hung upside down in the car, using the roof handles to steady himself. In utter disbelief, Helen captioned the image: "Ever wonder what it's like to have a little boy??"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.