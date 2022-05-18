Helen Skelton addresses phony Instagram account attempting to impersonate the star The presenter shared a warning message on Wednesday

Helen Skelton took to social media on Wednesday to call out a scammer who has attempted to impersonate the presenter with a fake Instagram account.

The BBC Countryfile presenter, 38, posted a photo on her Stories warning fans of the phony account, adding: "This is not me. Fake account."

The dubious account in question has one photo taken directly from Helen's feed which she'd only posted yesterday.

Seemingly upbeat and full of smiles, Helen shared a photo promoting a range of Bluey toys which she’d intended to give to her nephews.

She captioned the post: "Any Bluey fans out there? We are big Bluey watchers in our family! Now I have a small problem…I was going to give my nephew the new Bluey toys as a gift, but my boys are obsessed and won’t let me give them away!"

Helen shared this screenshot on Instagram

Fans were quick to rush to the comments praising Helen for her cheerful appearance with one writing: "Great to see you Helen, you look like you're enjoying it just as much as the youngsters! That smile is back, you light up people's lives in a magical way Helen."

Helen's latest post comes days after she officially split with her husband of eight years, Richie Myler, with whom she shares three children.

The 31-year-old sports pro has since gone public with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32 - the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club.

The couple have now split up

Last Thursday, Helen made her first red carpet debut at the Sports Industry Awards since the split.

She looked sensational posing alongside fellow guests in her cream, maxi Victoria Beckham design.

The presenter paired the elegant dress with a chunky gold link chain necklace and black, mesh heels.

Helen captioned the post: "We didn't win but we played some good golf along the way!"

