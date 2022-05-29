Helen Skelton enjoys star-studded celebration following marriage split The Countryfile star and Richie Myler have separated

Helen Skelton has been through a challenging time recently, with the announcement last month that she and her husband of nine years, rugby player Richie Myler, had separated.

The star has been kept busy with work and the former couple's three children, but as she proved at the weekend, she's also found some much-deserved time to enjoy herself – and she looks fabulous.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, where she shared a snapshot from Denise Van Outen's account, which tagged Helen in a photo from Steph McGovern's star-studded 40th birthday party.

Wearing a ruched-sleeve top with black leggings and heels, the blonde star looked the picture of glam in the new pic as she beamed for the camera.

Helen's fans rushed to support her earlier in the week, when she expressed a desire to go back to last weekend.

Helen re-shared Denise's photo to Instagram

The mum-of-three shared a photo from a few days earlier that showed her with her sons Ernie, six, and Louis, five, her baby daughter Elsie and Helen's brother Gavin, alongside her sister-in-law and parents.

The group were all enjoying a sunny weekend in the park, with Helen holding onto her daughter while her sons and their cousins stood in front of a picnic table that had an eye-catching spread, featuring fruit and chocolates.

Helen penned: "Can I go back to last weekend pls. Crew. #weekends," alongside two heart emojis.

The star and Richie Myler share two sons and a daughter

Her fans were there to support her, as one posted: "Lovely, you've got loving kind family around you. And you’ll meet someone you deserve."

A second commented: "Great family photo chin up lass," while a third added: "Stay strong girl you got this and I hope you meet someone who truly deserves you."

In a short statement confirming their separation, Helen previously wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

