Helen Skelton undergoes stunning transformation in first public outing since shock marriage split The Countryfile star's husband Richie Myler has moved on

Helen Skelton looked upbeat and beautiful as she enjoyed a well-deserved night out on Thursday.

The Countryfile presenter attended the Sports Industry Awards at Evolution in London, marking her first red carpet appearance since the breakdown of her marriage to Richie Myler.

Looking stylish as ever, the 38-year-old wore an off-white dress complete with a ruffled detail on the neckline and a floaty hem. She accessorised with chic black heels which boasted mesh panels and carried a statement black bag with a gold chunky chain that matched her necklace.

However, it wasn't just Helen's outfit that took centre stage, but also her hair. The mum-of-three switched up her hairstyle by ditching her blonde tresses for an ash blonde hue with highlights of pink and purple.

The appearance marked Helen's first public appearance since announcing her split from her husband of eight years, Richie, with whom she shares three children with.

Helen pictured on Thursday night

In a short statement, released in April, Helen confirmed: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

The sad news came just four months after the former couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Elsie Kate. They also share sons Ernie, six, and Louis, four.

Helen and Richie were married for eight years before separating

It has since been revealed that 31-year-old Richie is in a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

Stephanie and Richie reportedly met at a rugby dinner last autumn. Despite meeting whilst still married, Richie has insisted there was no crossover and that he began the romance with Stephanie after his marriage collapsed.

