Helen Skelton has been facing a tough time since her split with husband Richie Myler, and on Thursday she shared a family photo with a poignant caption.

The Countryfile star was posing with her sons, Ernie and Louie, alongside her baby daughter Elsie and her brother, Gavin, alongside his wife and their parents. The group were all enjoying a sunny weekend in the park, with Helen holding onto her daughter, while her sons and their cousins took centre stage as they stood in front of a picnic table that had an eye-catching spread, featuring fruit and chocolates. Yum!

The family looked to be fashion-forward, with Helen stunning in a stripy top, while son Ernie wore a red football shirt and Louis styled out a black tracksuit top.

Helen shared a slightly emotional caption, as she penned: "Can I go back to last weekend pls. Crew. #weekends," alongside two heart emojis.

Her fans were there to immediately support her, as one posted: "Lovely, you've got loving kind family around you. And you’ll meet someone you deserve."

A second commented: "Great family photo chin up lass," and a third added: "Stay strong girl you got this and I hope you meet someone who truly deserves you."

Helen spent time with her family over the weekend

A fourth said: "Looking gorgeous Helen and your lil family," while a fifth wrote: "Lovely family and strong snack game there."

On Sunday, the 38-year-old uploaded a sweet snapshot with her youngest child and simply remarked: "All the snogs for your baby girl [heart emojis] #babygirl #weekend."

Helen and Richie, who share three children, announced their split in April after eight years of marriage. In a short statement, the TV presenter confirmed: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Helen and Richie split in April

News of the split came just four months after the former couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Elsie Kate.

It has since been revealed that Richie is in a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for. Stephanie and Richie reportedly met at a rugby dinner last autumn.

Despite meeting whilst still married, Richie has insisted there was no crossover and that he began the romance with Stephanie after his marriage collapsed.

