Helen Skelton wows fans with her elite multitasking skills

Helen Skelton looked radiant as she played golf with her baby daughter on Tuesday. Putting her heartbreak woes behind her, the TV presenter shared a sweet picture of herself playing golf at Rudding Park along with her 5-month-old, Elsie Kate.

The 38-year-old appeared to be dressed for the occasion, opting for a pair of khaki joggers and a summery striped T-shirt. She finished off her outfit with a pair of white trainers and kept her hair swept back into a ponytail for a laid-back look.

Her young tot looked adorable in a pink ensemble with leopard print socks and a giant pink headband. Fans were quick to rush to the comments section in praise of the presenter, with one commenting: "She is utterly beautiful @helenskelton and so are you gorge girl!"

Another penned: "That has to be the cutest caddy I've ever seen xx."

A third remarked: "Now that's multitasking, good for you."

Helen stunned fans with her multitasking skills

Earlier on Tuesday, the Countryfile presenter took to her Instagram Stories to share her joy at being able to dress up her baby girl. Alongside a photo of Elsie Kate looking adorable in her summer outfit, Helen included the caption: "Not saying I don't enjoy the arguments over who wears the Ronaldo kit…but I love dressing a baby girl."

Helen's sweet photos come in the wake of her split with her estranged husband of eight years, Richie Myler. Despite her heartbreak, the presenter appears to have soldiered on, amazing fans with her upbeat photos. Last week, Helen returned to her presenting duties after taking some much-needed time off.

The presenter shares a close bond with her baby daughter

In a short statement confirming their separation, Helen previously wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Along with Elsie Kate, the couple also share two sons, Ernie, six, and Louis, four.

