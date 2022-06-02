Derek Hough reveals engagement to longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert

Congratulations are in order for Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, who announced that they are officially set to tie the knot!

MORE: Derek Hough hints at wanting to expand his family with girlfriend Hayley Erbert

The Dancing with the Stars alum shared a breathtaking photograph of Haley in his arms as they were surrounded by a variety of foliage and candles.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Derek Hough suffers wardrobe malfunction on latest DWTS

They adoringly gazed into each other's eyes with her engagement ring sparkling on her finger, becoming part of the photo's light spectacle.

"It's only the beginning…the beginning of forever," he captioned his post as congratulatory messages began quickly pouring in.

MORE: Derek Hough supported by Hayley Erbert as he details Covid recovery

Several of their friends from DWTS chimed in, and sister Julianne shared a series of heart emojis. Heidi Klum also deemed them the "most gorgeous couple."

Jennifer Love-Hewitt added a sweet comment as well, saying: "Yay!!!! I have wanted this post for so long! Do I know them? Nope. But love is everything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

Derek and Hayley are engaged

Derek and Hayley have been together since 2015, having first met when she was a troupe dancer on DWTS after performing on his and sister Julianne Hough's Move Live Tour. And since then, their incredible performances have left fans mesmerized.

Gushing over his other half in an interview with ET in 2018, Derek said of Hayley: "She's grounded. She's really, really grounded – just really down to earth, and just has a good heart and a beautiful soul."

MORE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share exciting update from Las Vegas

MORE: Exclusive: DWTS' Derek Hough reveals surprising way he and Hayley Erbert have been brought closer together

The pair live together in California with their four rescue animals and often share loved-up posts on social media, giving fans an insight into their relationship.

Derek and Hayley frequently sparked engagement rumours with their loved-up posts on social media. After his sister, Julianne Hough's wedding in 2017, E! even asked Derek if he might be next. "It's not something we really talk about so much right now," he said.

The couple have been together since 2015

"It was a wonderful week to be with [Hayley] and experience love." He added, "I don't want to be an old grandpa when I start having kids... After that wedding, I'm like, 'Who knows?' You feel the love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.