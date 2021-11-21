Derek Hough supported by Hayley Erbert as he details Covid recovery The Dancing with the Stars judge is likely to miss the finals of the show

Derek Hough has been recovering from Covid after testing positive for the illness last week, and he has been inundated with well wishes from fans around the world.

MORE: Derek Hough tests positive for Covid - see emotional statement

The Dancing with the Stars judge has been looked after by his partner Hayley Erbert at home in LA, along with their beloved pet dog.

The talented dancer shared a update with his followers on social media over the weekend, revealing how his dog had been by his side throughout.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Derek Hough reveals his Covid news

Hayley shared a sweet message in the comments section to further show her support for her partner, writing: "He loves his daddy."

MORE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share exciting update from Las Vegas

MORE: Exclusive: DWTS' Derek Hough reveals surprising way he and Hayley Erbert have been brought closer together

Derek had written: "This boy has been glued to my side for the past 2 days. It's amazing how animals just know. Their protective, nurturing instincts kicks in and honestly it melts my heart."

The Dancing with the Stars judge updated fans on his Covid recovery in a new post

The DWTS judge had revealed on Wednesday that he had tested positive for Covid. "I feel okay, I feel strong," he shared as he tried not to let his emotions get the best of him.

MORE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert inundated with engagement comments in latest loved-up photo

MORE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's new performance has fans in a frenzy

"I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can do get better as fast as I can.

"I'm currently in quarantine," he revealed, before concluding with a message for his fans and followers to "stay safe."

Derek was supported by his partner Hayley Erbert

Derek's DWTS co-star Carrie Ann Inaba was one of the first to wish him well, writing: "Sending love and healing thoughts… feel better soon D!" while contestant Amanda Kloots wrote: "Oh Derek I hope you get well soon."

MORE: Derek Hough reveals relationship milestone with girlfriend Hayley Erbert

SEE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert showcase transformations you never saw coming

It is unlikely that Derek will be able to attend the final of DWTS, but he may possibly share a video message with the remaining contestants on the night.

Derek isn't the first DWTS star to have tested positive for Covid

The dancer isn't the first star in the show to have tested positive with Covid, as earlier in the series Cody Rigsby and his professional dancer partner Cheryl Burke both caught Covid and were forced to perform a socially-distanced dance from their respective homes – a first for the show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.