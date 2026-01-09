Robert Irwin reveals surprising next step following triumphant DWTS win

Robert Irwin, who captured the America's heart with his winning run on season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, has finally put his feet back on the ground after flying high for so long. The TV personality took to Instagram on Thursday to share how he celebrated his return to Australia Zoo, which included a reunion with some furry friends.

Robert shared a video of himself holding his mirrorball trophy up to various animals for inspection, including a koala, a bird and a snake, all of whom were intrigued by the prize. The video ended with Robert and his older sister, Bindi Irwin, comparing their mirrorball trophies as Bindi's four-year-old daughter, Grace, watched on.

© Instagram Robert brought his mirrorball trophy home to the zoo

Bindi won the competition ten years prior with her partner, Derek Hough, making Robert's win all the more meaningful. "This is Uncle Robert's mirrorball, and this is Mommy's mirrorball," the 27-year-old said to Grace, while Robert laughed in the background.

"The mirrorball has made it home – had to show my friends what I've been up to," he captioned the post. Several DWTS alumni rushed to the comment section to share the love, with Bindi writing: "So happy," while Robert's fellow contestant, Alix Earle, added: "This is amazing."

Derek chimed in: "Robert, is that little Derek Hough the koala?" while the official DWTS Instagram account said: "They must be so proud." The 22-year-old won the trophy alongside his dancing partner, Witney Carson, on November 25, after which he was whisked away on a press tour.

He then traveled to South Africa to film the upcoming season of Australia's I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here as the show's host, before finally returning home to Australia Zoo in Queensland, which his family owns and operates.

© Instagram The TV personality displayed his trophy to Grace and Bindi

Now that he is back in Australia, Robert plans to get to work at the zoo and continue to inspire young people. "The thing that I most want to do, really, is return to my day job, first and foremost," he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Because my day job is not dancing. I've always done TV work, and that sort of thing, and I want to do more of that, but for now, I want to get home and just be at Australia Zoo, in there feeding crocodiles."

© Disney Robert won the 34th season of DWTS

"My main priority right now is to completely reconnect with my day job and with what is most important to me, and that will always be where my heart beats from," he continued.

"But I would hope [also] to be someone that young people can look at as an example of what it is to follow your passion and where that can take you. I really think that's important."

© Disney via Getty Images He revealed his desire to return to work at the zoo

Robert added that he wanted to continue the legacy started by his parents, Steve and Terri Irwin, and to be a champion for the environment.

He was just two years old when Steve passed away, following a fatal encounter with a stingray while filming. During his time on DWTS, Robert dedicated a performance to his late father and his sister, set to the tune of "Footprints in the Sand" by Leona Lewis.