Derek Hough may be a judge on DWTS, but he was the one on the receiving end of compliments on this week's show.

The professional dancer was congratulated by host Tyra Banks after being nominated for an amazing accolade.

Derek was praised by the former model and TV personality live on-air for being in the running for the World Choreography Awards.

Tyra put Derek front and center as she applauded him for the amazing achievement.

He joins the likes of Zooey’s Extraordinary Playlist's Mandy Moore and The Prom's Casey Nicholaw as a nominee. ,

Derek won't have to wait too long to find out if he's won, as the awards will be held on 13 December at The Globe Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

Derek has been nominated for a dance he performed with girlfriend Hayley Erbert

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the very best dance content in the world on one stage for one night only," the show's founder, Allen Walls, told The Wrap.

Derek is nominated twice. Once in the Television Reality Show/Competition category for his Paso Doble on DWTS, and again in the Television Award Show/Special for The Disney Holiday Singalong dancing alongside his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

Derek recently spoke exclusively to HELLO! recently and opened up about another milestone with Hayley.

The couple are excited to spend Christmas in her hometown of Kansas

He revealed that this year Christmas is going to be extra special for the pair as for the first time ever, he will be visiting Hayley's hometown.

"For Christmas, I'm going to probably be in Kansas," he said. "For me, it will be my first time in Kansas so that will be really special. It's Hayley's hometown so I'm looking forward to her showing me all her places and the different things. I'm really looking forward to that."

