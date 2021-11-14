Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share exciting update from Las Vegas The celebrity couple met on Dancing with the Stars in 2015

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert have been having the best time in Las Vegas, where they have been performing in the show, Derek Hough: No Limit.

The celebrity couple had reason to celebrate over the weekend too, as they discovered that all the tickets for the upcoming week had sold out.

Taking to Instagram, Derek shared a loved-up picture of the pair of them dancing at the Venetian in Las Vegas, and wrote: "SOLD OUT! Wow! All the shows this week are already sold out! Thank you all so much! NO LIMIT."

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair, with one writing: "That's awesome, congratulations," while another wrote: "I am not even surprised that show is so good." A third added: "Well done you two, so deserved."

Hayley is one of the cast members in the production, meaning that the pair have been able to spend quality time together on tour.

Ahead of the show, the award-winning dancer told Las Vegas Weekly that the fact his partner was working alongside him: "has been great because we've been dancing so much together."

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert had reason to celebrate

It's been an incredibly busy few weeks for Derek, as along with his show in Las Vegas, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday each week, he is also judging on Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles.

While such a gruelling schedule could be too much for some, the talented dancer enjoys nothing more than keeping busy.

Derek and Hayley met on Dancing with the Stars

In a recent interview with HELLO!, the star revealed he enjoyed the high-paced days as they make him appreciate the time he has off in the lead-up to the holidays.

"I love being busy and being active but I also love that exhale for the family holidays where you just enjoy all your hard work and then just enjoy yourself and eat some delicious food and be with the family and all of the kids. I can't wait for that," he said.

