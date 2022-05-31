Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie issues urgent warning to fans The talented singer was alerted to some alarming news

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's eldest daughter Gracie has issued an urgent warning to her fans after being alerted to some alarming news.

MORE: Tim McGraw's heartbreaking family secret revealed

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to plead with her followers to report any fake accounts after she was informed that there are some people pretending to be her on social media.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faith Hill makes 'heartbreaking' confession about her children with Tim McGraw

She penned: "Hello All!! Just wanted to let everyone know that this is my ONLY form of social media. I've heard there are some fakes of me out there and I don't want anyone to be scammed or followed by someone who is using a fake Instagram!"

She added: "Please make sure to report anyone who is trying to be! AGAIN!!! This is my only social media @graciemcgra."

MORE: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill in tears amid heartbreaking memory involving daughters

MORE: Tim McGraw reveals traumatic injury at the hands of wife Faith Hill

Gracie's warning comes after she revealed that she's been diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome. Back in March, the talented singer took to social media to bravely update her fans on her condition.

Gracie urged her followers to be alert

Alongside two photos of herself, one with stars covering up blemishes on her face and another of her in her underwear, Gracie wrote a lengthy message which read: "I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome).

"To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 3."

She continued: "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.

Tim and Faith share three daughters

"I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don’t think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand."

Gracie then added: "Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It's a long road but we can get through it.

"I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate. P.S The medicine I'm taking has given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?). It's weird to navigate but I'm finding ways to love her."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.