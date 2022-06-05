Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts spend milestone anniversary on other sides of the globe - special reason revealed The Today star's wife had an incredible work assignment

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts are both busy television journalists and are often traveling around for work.

MORE: Al Roker shares unexpected video for daughter revealing unfortunate health diagnosis

And this weekend the family marked an incredible milestone - Al's oldest daughter Courtney's wedding anniversary - from other sides of the globe.

While Al was in New York, Deborah was in London reporting on the Platinum Jubilee.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker shares incredible update about son Nick

The TV star looked incredible in a series of elegant outfits as she joined the rest of her ABC colleagues during the special weekend.

MORE: Al Roker's new video sparks conversation about son Nick's future

MORE: Al Roker shares picture with Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones ahead of 'special' episode

Proud father Al paid tribute to Courtney on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a series of pictures from the wedding day.

He wrote: "A very happy first anniversary to my darling daughter, @ouichefroker and my son-in-law, @djweslaga That was fast!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

Today's Al Roker paid tribute to daughter Courtney on her wedding anniversary

Deborah was on the first to reply, writing: "Happy anniversary dear hearts!" The TV star is a doting stepmother to Courtney, and is also mom to children Leila and Nick, who she shares with Al.

MORE: Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she reports on devastating Texas shooting

MORE: Al Roker's family left emotional over son Nick's achievement

Leila lives in Paris but was able to reunite with her mom last week before Deborah touched down in London.

They met up in Croatia and it looked like a great time was had by all. Deborah took her fans along with her during her time in London, and shared a gorgeous series of pictures in her closing post before heading back to the United States.

Deborah Roberts was in London reporting on the Platinum Jubilee

Alongside them, she wrote: "Sunday sentiment. I finish this assignment with a lighter spirit and grateful heart. What a whirlwind of fun and camaraderie @abcnews And since it is Sunday, it seems fitting to leave the Queen’s Jubilee with a hat parade. Thanks @racheltrevormorgan for your happy spirit and generosity.

MORE: Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts from co-star's remarks

MORE: Al Roker inundated with support after latest wellness revelation

"I wish I could have walked away with all of your magical creations. But my luggage isn't big enough. There’s always next time, or online. Wishing you a little whimsy today. #grateful #sunday @willganss."

Courtney and Deborah are very close, and Al Roker's oldest child paid tribute to her stepmother, along with her mom Alice Bell and husband's mother in a heartfelt Mother's Day post last month.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.