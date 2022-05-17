Al Roker shares unexpected video for daughter revealing unfortunate health diagnosis He's making the best of it

Al Roker is being hailed as "dad of the year" by fans yet again, even if it is for a more bittersweet reason.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The Today star took to Instagram to announce the unfortunate update that his eldest daughter, Courtney Roker, has tested positive for COVID-19.

What's more, the 35-year-old received the positive diagnosis right as her birthday rolled around, but her dad is making sure she's still showered with love, even from totally unexpected stars.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al works up a sweat in his impressive home gym

MORE: Al Roker shares touching photo from daughter Courtney's wedding day

The beloved weatherman took perfect advantage of the celebrity perks of being a Today host, and updated fans of his daughter's health with a heartwarming video featuring two beloved actresses that just so happen to be two of Courtney's favorites.

It was none other than Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who play the legendary Pam Beesley and Angela Martin on The Office.

Al ensured they relayed a sweet get well message to his daughter, and the two seem to have not failed at their task, of which the birthday girl said: "The best birthday present I could ask for!!!"

The thoughtful get well soon video

The video started off with the pair greeting Courtney, followed up with some very fitting advice from Jenna, who said: "We heard you're not feeling good! We hope you just binge The Office all day today."

MORE: Al Roker's new video sparks conversation about son Nick's future

MORE: Al Roker surprises fans with unexpected side of him as he shares grueling workout

She thoughtfully added: "Rest up and feel better," plus a "sending you big hugs," from Angela as the two blew her kisses.

Al revealed that Courtney also recently celebrated her wedding anniversary as well as her birthday

Al was just as grateful as his daughter was for their heartfelt message, captioning the video with: "A big #thankyou to @msjennafischer and @angelakinsey for a #getwell message to @ouichefroker who's out with Covid."

Fans commended him for what a doting dad he is and wished Courtney a speedy recovery, writing: "And he wins Dad of the year by a landslide," as well as: "Prayers for a full recovery!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.