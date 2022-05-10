Al Roker's rarely-seen oldest daughter pictured to honor special day The Today star is a doting dad to three children

Al Roker is a devoted family man and loves nothing more than spending time with his children.

While his youngest two, Nick and Lelila, often feature on his social media accounts, his oldest daughter Courtney is rarely pictured in public.

However, to mark Mother's Day on Sunday, Al took to Instagram to share a series of family snapshots, including a lovely group picture featuring his oldest child, and several more from vacations and memorable occasions.

VIDEO: Al Roker's son Nick receives exciting news

"What a beautiful family," one follower wrote in the comments section, while another wrote: "Such lovely pictures." A third added: "Gorgeous pictures."

Al shares Courtney with his ex-wife Alice Bell, and went on to welcome Leila and Nick with wife Deborah Roberts.

Last year was an incredibly exciting time for Al's family, as Courtney tied the knot to now-husband Wesley Laga.

Al Roker's daughter Courtney made a rare appearance in a new family photo

The couple said "I do" at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey where Al walked Courtney down the aisle. He couldn’t wait to proudly give away his oldest child but ahead of the nuptials the star admitted he was nervous for one reason.

In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the father-of-three said: "It's an outside wedding, so I am a little nervous about the weather."

He then went on to say that he didn't want guests to complain about the weather or compare his daughter's big day to theirs.

The Today star is a doting dad

"Like, don't make me take you out at my daughter's wedding," he joked. Al also expressed his love for his new son-in-law and described him to Tamron as a "lovely young man".

He said: "They're terrific together, so this is an easy one. If the other two meet folks that are just as nice as Wes with families that are just as nice, then I am a blessed man."

The big day saw many of Al's Today co-stars, including Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer, attend, and it looked like a good time was had by all!

