Al Roker's new video sparks conversation about son Nick's future The teenager has a big year ahead of him

Al Roker adores doting on his teenage son Nick and regularly delights in documenting himself whipping up a meal for him.

But the Today show weatherman's latest kitchen creation sparked concern for the 19-year-old in an unexpected way.

MORE: HELLO!'s Platinum Jubilee T-shirts to celebrate the Queen

Al was preparing a surprising breakfast for his family and posted a video on Instagram. The caption read: "Hey, Nick! #comeandgetit This morning I tore up a stale croissant, mused it with 3 eggs, a splash of milk, leftover sautéed #zucchini bacon and cheddar and baked at 350° for 20 minutes."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker's son receives incredible news

Fans branded him, "the best dad," and said that despite the stale nature of the ingredients, it sounded "delicious".

However, there were many who voiced their concern about how Nick will cope without his dad's cooking when he heads off to college after the summer.

MORE: Al Roker's rarely seen oldest daughter pictured to honor special day

MORE: Savannah Guthrie misses Today as Hoda Kotb is joined by new co-host

"Poor Nick when he leaves for college. He is so going to miss your fabulous food," wrote one, while another added: "He will miss this next year," and a third wrote: "You’re going to miss your breakfast buddy when he leaves for college. Enjoy these special magical memories."

Al loves thinking up new ideas to make for his son's breakfast

Al and his wife Deborah Roberts are making every minute count before their youngest child flees the nest.

It was in December when they discovered he had received two offers from universities and he was "college bound".

MORE: Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts from co-star

MORE: Al Roker inundated with support after latest wellness revelation

In the clip shared on Instagram, from inside their family home, Al and Deborah were both delighted as Nick revealed the news.

Al and Deborah's youngest is preparing to leave home

Wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a vaccinated sign, he smiled and admitted he was excited at the news as his mom hugged him and dad congratulated him.

The news is made even more special since Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares emotional family update

MORE: Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

At the time, Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

Nick will leave Deborah and Al as empty-nesters

Al doesn't deny it can sometimes be hard but that he is continuously admiring his youngest.

"Do I get frustrated with my son sometimes? You bet," Al wrote. "But then I remember my dad, how understanding he was. And Deborah reminds me that I have to show my son not only that I love him but that I like him as well. More than that, I admire him."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stor