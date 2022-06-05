Avril Lavigne praised by fans as she pens tribute in honor of emotional anniversary Fans can't believe it!

Avril Lavigne just celebrated her most unbelievable and emotional anniversary yet! The star revealed it had been officially a whopping twenty years since the release of her very first album, Let Go.

MORE: Avril Lavigne makes rare comments about her childhood

The singer shared the unforgettable cover of the 2002 album, featuring Avril in her best early aughts grungy self along with a lengthy, heartfelt tribute to the album and everyone who made it possible.

She was in as much disbelief herself as fans were with the revelation, writing: "I will never be able to fully explain not only how much this album meant to me, but the monumental impact it has had on my life."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Avril's fiancé Mod Sun supports her from backstage

MORE: Avril Lavigne goes bold in black leather gown for Juno Awards red carpet

"It's hard to try and comprehend how, 20 years later, the songs I wrote as a 17 year old would still resonate with people today. It's pretty crazy," she thoughtfully expressed.

The punk rock star detailed the wild adventure that followed the album's debut, saying: "It put me on a path and took me places I never in my wildest dreams could have ever expected and I am thankful for it every single day."

She gave a sweet shoutout to those who guided her throughout the early stages of her career and beyond, writing: "I will always be grateful to you guys for letting me be myself. Also a massive thank you to everyone who played a role, big or small, in helping make this record the success that it was."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

The emotional tribute

The Complicated hitmaker also added two incredible throwback photos of herself around the time of the debut, seen sporting her classic baggy cargo pants and an elastic choker.

MORE: Avril Lavigne makes emotional revelation while on worldwide tour

MORE: Avril Lavigne's fiancé Mod Sun shares heartwarming health news: 'I made it through'

She went on to of course thank fans for their support, telling them: "Last but certainly not least, thank YOU, to every single one of you who made a connection with this album and stayed with me since. I say every night on stage how lucky I feel to be making music, touring and having as much fun as I do."

Avril at the time of her album debut

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, writing: "How is it that I've been singing this album out loud for 20 years?" and: "This album has a lot of meaning for many people! Thank you so much for putting all your emotions on it," as well as: "Impossible not to remember in my teenage years, listening to this album over and over again."

She concluded the tribute with: "I share this moment with all of you, because without you guys, these songs wouldn’t have reached the heights that they did. A genuine, heartfelt thank you to anyone that ever listened to my music and stuck around."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.