Avril Lavigne's fiancé Mod Sun shares heartwarming health news: 'I made it through'

Avril Lavigne's fiancé Mod Sun made a heartbreaking revelation about his health as he admitted he would probably not "be here right now" if he didn't give up alcohol and drugs.

The 35-year-old shared a health update with his fans on Wednesday to mark three years of sobriety, revealing that despite a "particularly tough" year, he is proud of himself for not turning back to his old bad habits.

"Today I am 3 years clean of drugs + alcohol. If I didn't make that choice there's a good chance I wouldn't be here right now…I can't imagine missing all these incredible gifts life continues to give me," he wrote on Instagram.

"Is it hard? [Expletive] YES! Do I miss it? I'd be lying if I said no…but that's the point, this is my fight. This year has been particularly tough for me + when I look back I smile knowing I made it through.

"The best advice I've gotten is to just take it one day at a time so that's what I do…on this day I'm just gonna be grateful for the ride. We all have a story to tell, this is just part of mine."

Avril and Mod Sun got engaged in March

He concluded: "If you feel like you need to make a change, now is the time to do it…If you are struggling with anything at all right now I pray you find your way to the bright side. Thank you for all the support, I truly wouldn't be here without y'all. I LOVE YOU!"

Despite being away on tour, Avril made sure to celebrate Mod Sun's incredible milestone by sharing a sweet message on her Instagram Stories.

Avril shared her support for her fiance on Instagram

"So proud of you baby," she wrote alongside a smiling photo of her husband-to-be. "Congratulations on three years of sobriety @ModSun. I [heart emoji] U."

Mod Sun has opened up about his battle with alcohol and drugs in the past, telling Hollywood Life in 2020: "The drugs were gonna kill me and the drugs were holding back my shine and it was dimming my light.

"Going on two years of not doing drugs or drinking, I have filled my time so heavily with falling in love with my art."

