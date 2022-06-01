Avril Lavigne makes rare comments about her childhood

Avril Lavigne grew up in the small town of Napanee, which at the time was home to just around 5,000 people, and in a new interview with British newspaper The Guardian, Avril has made some rare comments about her childhood.

Speaking to the publication, Avril shared: "I was getting out of high school and I just wanted to rock out. I want loud guitars, I want live drums … I want to write about the crazy stuff, the insane emotions, the good and the bad." She went to explain that most of her first album, Let Go, which will be marking its twentieth anniversary this year was based on her genuine experiences at the time.

Avril told the paper that her life at that point was mainly wearing "fat skate shoes" and being attracted to skateboarders.

She also opened up about previous jobs as she explained: "I wrote this album right when I got out of high school and now I get to hear these lyrics of me talking about my small town and my obsession with skater boys.

"Even things like in My World, I literally talk about the fact that I got fired by a 'fried chicken ass' I worked for at a fried chicken chain. It's hilarious. I look back at those lyrics, and I'm like: 'I can't believe I said that in a song.'"

Shortly after she released her debut album, she also went on her first tour, to which she joked: "I remember being at home and being 14 and thinking like: 'I need to hurry up and get this music thing going!' I was like: 'I want to be doing this while I'm YOUNG!'

Avril went on her first tour in 2002

"I moved out of my parents' house and directly into a tour bus, not having any rules. I was like: 'I can drink beer now and eat pizza every day' and I just got to hang out with my band and travel the world. It was crazy, but it was pretty special."

Avril is currently in the midst of another global tour, and in-between shows, she took to social media to share an emotional statement.

"I feel so incredibly blessed to be on an arena tour 20 years into my career!" she penned. "Thank you for coming to my shows. I am so touched and so moved."

Avril is the punk princess of pop

"The Bite Me Tour is magic. Thank you all so much. I am having the most beautiful time on tour. When I get off stage, I can still hear all of your voices and see all of your smiles."

Avril was immediately inundated with messages of love and support from her fans, including fiancé Mod Sun, who lovingly wrote: "It also needs to be said how absolutely incredible u sound every night my love."

A fan said: "We love you so much. You always put on an incredible show and never disappoint. You are an icon," with another commenting: "I'm crying. Love u queen of rock," and a third adding: "So amazing to see you perform. Childhood/teenage/adult dream come true!"

