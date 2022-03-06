Busy Philipps surprises fans with appearance in unearthed photos

Busy Philipps is proving just how big of a trendsetter she always has been! The star took to Instagram to reveal some precious findings after digging up old memories with her child, Birdie.

The actress shared unbelievable throwback photos of herself, detailing the lengths she went through just to have them.

She was showered with compliments after posting the adorable photos, which proved not only Busy being ahead of her time, but also how unchanged she looks after all these years.

Busy shared four nostalgic analog photos she took of herself when she was younger. The images are an incredible sign of the times, as they feature colorful 1980's style wallpaper in the background, Busy holding a wired landline telephone, and her wearing a t-shirt with the Power Rangers' old drawn logo.

Busy proved she hasn't aged a day

She revealed that the adorable snaps are from when she was in highschool, which was in the 1990's. She started off her caption with: "Birdie and I were looking through my old pics from high school this am," continuing to write that they were: "loling about how many selfies I took."

Fans and celebrities alike were so impressed with the photos, as they were taken "way before selfies were even a thing." The White Chicks actress reminisced about the hilarious fact that she had to pay for the selfies to be printed, to which author Nora McInerny commented back: "And PRAY they turned out and that you were even in frame!!!!"

Another throwback Busy posted, next to Birdie's school picture, proving they are identical

Followers were quick to compliment the star as well as comment on how good people have it these days, recalling the days of having to "pay for every photo of us. No filter. No 'show me… okay one more.'"

One fan wrote: "Old habits never die," while another said: "Okay but these are great photos," as others called the photos iconic and Busy a trendsetter.

