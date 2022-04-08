Busy Philipps' racy selfie leaves fans wondering the same thing The star created quite the stir

Busy Philipps took a daring walk down memory lane when she shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing lingerie, complete with stockings, a corset and a bra.

Not surprisingly the photo sparked a major reaction from her followers, however, it wasn't just Busy's appearance which got them talking.

MORE: Busy Philipps surprises fans with appearance in unearthed photos

In the throwback image, which she captioned: "This was me," Busy - who was also wearing over-the-elbow gloves and sky-high heels - appeared to be in a hotel room.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Busy Philipps works up a sweat during intense exercise regime

But eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but comment on the bizarre furnishing.

"Is that a couch in a closet?" one asked, which amused other followers. Another added: "What is happening here?" and a third asked: "Why is the couch in the closet?"

Busy didn't address the sofa situation but given her sense of humor, she would have no doubt found it funny too.

MORE: Busy Philipps inundated with love as she shares adorable pictures of child Birdie

MORE: Busy Philipps is almost unrecongizable after bold makeover

The actress and mom-of-two recently posed in her underwear for a very different reason.

Busy's fans were confused by the photo

The 42-year-old wore red undergarments and a black shirt emblazoned with the phrase "I [heart] NY" and revealed she was raising awareness of period poverty.

Period poverty is when people are unable to gain access to sanitary products or have a poor understanding about menstruation due to financial constraints. It's estimated that it affects 16.9 million people in the United States.z

MORE: Busy Philipps' sexy bikini pic causes concern for mom after fans noticing swelling

In her important caption, Busy explained: "I [heart emoji] NY and I ALSO I [heart emoji] my PERIOD UNDERWEAR by @theperiodcompany!!!

Busy raised awareness for period poverty

"Isn't it time we lose the old patriarchal story about our bodies and our periods? (The answer is YES.) That's what @theperiodcompany is doing and how cute are the new red ones?!

"Friends, change your life and get these! And for the next 24 hours- PERIOD IS going to match donate any purchase to organizations fighting to end period poverty!"

She added: "Let's face it - there are enough obstacles in life, a period should not be one them. So hurry up - get the best period of your life!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.