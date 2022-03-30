Busy Philipps works out in crop top amid health woes – see video The actress opened up to her fans about struggles

Actress Busy Philipps took to Instagram to share a sultry, darkly lit video of her working out, explaining she hasn't been feeling great recently.

MORE: Busy Philipps poses in her underwear for important reason

The former Dawson's Creek star posted a photo of her working out in a crop top and leggings, captioned: "It's not easy getting back into anything. Especially when you've been depressed and have injuries and you're away from your routine and people and sunshine and you feel bad about your body. But sometimes all you can do is show up."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Busy Philipps opens up to her fans about mental health struggles

In the clip, Busy is performing leg rotations, leaning on a mini trampoline for stability at LA fitness studio LekFit, which is also loved by fellow celebrities Ashley Roberts and Hilary Duff.

SEE: Busy Philipps and husband shed tears of pride and joy over oldest child

READ: Busy Philipps surprises fans with appearance in unearthed photos

Lekfit's workouts all centre around the mini-trampoline, which became a staple in many people's home workout routines during the pandemic.

Busy has long been a fan of Lekfit's workouts. The actress told Well + Good: "LekFit is honestly the best workout I've ever done in my life. I sweat more; I get all my cardio and strength training."

LekFit's trampoline workouts look super intense

She also sang its praises to InStyle: "Low-impact, high-cardio trampoline jumping really works for my body. I've only fallen off once, and I do it every day. It's just young, dumb fun."

SEE: Eva Longoria is a real-life mermaid in gorgeous new gym selfie

The Cougar Town star has previously said she works out every day, telling Well + Good: "For me, sweating every single day is important. It makes me feel like a human being. I'm able to be a better parent and a better friend, and it calms me down. I need that endorphin release."

Busy shows off the results of her workouts online

She said similar in 2018, explaining to Shape magazine: "Exercising has really helped me so much, so I do make sure that I make time for that every morning, even if it means I have to move that meeting [because] I have to go do my workout, you know? It's non-negotiable for me and that is directly tied to my mental health. It's not even about [my weight], but just the way I feel. I know that if I make it to that workout every day, that's the one priority that I have set for myself."

MORE: Kaley Cuoco just shared every single step of her sweaty workout - watch

Despite saying she's been struggling with depression in Tuesday's post, Busy has previously cited exercise as a great way to manage her mental health. In a 2017 Instagram post she said: "I have anxiety and I have a tendency towards depression but I have found if I sweat like this, EVERY SINGLE DAY, I feel better, I'm calmer, I'm a better mom and those fogs of anxiety or sadness seem a little lighter. I've been picking my skin less, engaging in less binge eating and I've just felt better about myself."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.