Carrie Underwood announces exciting news for fans regarding her music

Carrie Underwood announced some exciting news following the death of singer Deborah McCrary
Carrie Underwood has announced the release date of her highly anticipated album, Denim & Rhinestones.
The 8-time Grammy Award winner's new album is set to launch on Friday 10th June following a jam-packed launch week that will see Carrie starring on GMA and The Tonight Show.
The 39-year-old's album is the star's latest collaboration with record producer David Garcia. Garcia and Underwood co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 release, Cry Pretty, as well as Underwood’s 2021 GRAMMY® Award-winning album of gospel hymns, My Savior.
Carrie moreover shared details of her U.S. arena tour which kicks off later in October this year. In light of the singer's recent six-month Las Vegas residency, it will be the first time in a while that Carrie has dazzled fans at multiple venues.
Speaking to the press, Carrie said: "I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR."
She added: "I'm having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour."
Carrie's tour kicks off in October
Her hotly anticipated tour is set to span 43 North American arenas and will feature fellow American Idol star, Jimmie Allen. $1 from each ticket sold will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The excitement comes after Carrie received some upsetting news on Friday. Taking to her Instagram account, the pop star penned a heartfelt message in response to Deborah McCrary's death.
The singer mourned Deborah's death
Alongside a photo with the vocalist, and the other McCrary sisters, Carrie wrote: "I want to take a moment to honor Deborah McCrary. I was blessed to have worked with her on so many occasions. She was always kind, always professional, the anchor in whatever it was we were singing!"
The singer concluded: "I know she will be missed by so, so many. Prayers for Deborah’s family and friends. See you again someday."
