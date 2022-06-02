Carrie Underwood appears like never before in rare glimpse of date night The star knows how to let loose!

Carrie Underwood has a lot to celebrate – and a busy few months ahead – so she's taking time where she can to have fun and let loose.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The star shared a surprising glimpse of her latest night out, which took her back to the performance arena, but this time as an audience member rather than center stage.

Carrie shared an exciting glimpse from her night, which featured attending a Nothing More concert, where the singer totally rocked out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie receives terrifying surprise

MORE: Carrie Underwood enjoys lush poolside break in black swimsuit

The mom-of-two commended the band for their epic rock show, writing: "These guys put on a great show!!!" as she recorded one of the band members atop a metal structure trying to break off a piece of it.

Though she tends to shy away from sharing bits of her personal life, fans got a glimpse of what she's like when she's not performing on stage or on tour, and she appeared to be taking perfect advantage of her brief night out.

In a following clip, the songstress totally let go and let loose, excitedly dancing up and down as she bobbed her head forward and back, shaking her hair all over as she waved her hands in support of the band.

Loading the player...

Carrie danced her heart out

"Mom's night out! Had a blast! Thanks for having me!" she captioned the video of her dancing, and fans needed no further proof that she truly had the best time.

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares rare personal photo as she reveals sentimental anniversary

MORE: Carrie Underwood's American Idol appearance affected by 'sad' Covid news

Though Carrie recently bid farewell to her latest Las Vegas residency, her break from performing will be quite short lived, as she's set to go back on tour at the beginning of the summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Carrie has had a jam-packed schedule full of performances

She shared an adorable photo of how her two sons were supporting her amid her jam-packed schedule, sporting matching black bomber jackets emblazoned with her residency logo in the back.

Her newest tour, titled Denim & Rhinestones after her latest album, will include a whopping 43 performances across the nation.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.