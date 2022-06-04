Carrie Underwood asks for prayers following death of Deborah McCrary The country music star was deeply saddened

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to someone very special on Friday when she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking for prayers.

The pop star was feeling emotional as she revealed that fellow singer, Deborah McCrary, had died.

Alongside a photo with the vocalist, and the other McCrary sisters, Carrie wrote: "I want to take a moment to honor Deborah McCrary. I was blessed to have worked with her on so many occasions. She was always kind, always professional, the anchor in whatever it was we were singing!"

Carrie concluded: "I know she will be missed by so, so many. Prayers for Deborah’s family and friends. See you again someday."

Her fans flooded her with comments as they wrote: "Oh my goodness. So heartbreaking. Love to the McCary sisters," and, "Sending love and prayers to her family, friends, and fans.

"The world lost a good one," while a third added: "Sorry for your loss prayers for the family."

Carrie was mourning the death of Deborah McCrary

Deborah died at the age of 67 and the sisters released a statement on 2 June, which read: "​​It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister Deborah." They did not reveal her cause of death.

Their label, Rounder Records, shared a statement about Deborah's death too and said: "We are saddened by the news of Deborah McCrary's passing. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time."

