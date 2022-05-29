Carrie Underwood enjoys lush poolside break in black swimsuit The American Idol winner is taking some time off

Carrie Underwood has been constantly chugging over the past few months and is finally taking some time off to relax and revitalize.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's husband shares defiant message following Texas shooting

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The singer shared a snapshot of herself, giving fans a peek into her weekend plans, revealing she was just at home lounging by the pool.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares special message for her fans

In the picture, she sipped on her drink and wore her sunglasses while lounging on a pool chair in a black swimsuit with gold detailing. Her legs were also visible through her glasses.

The country superstar is taking a break as she recently wrapped a very successful run of her Las Vegas residency, Reflection, performing to a sold out auditorium night after night.

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares rare personal photo as she reveals sentimental anniversary

The songstress even shared a sentimental tribute to her fans earlier this week in honor of her final show.

Carrie also shared an adorable picture of how her two sons are supporting her as she departs Vegas. The picture is truly as cute as it gets, as it features Isaiah and Jacob giving their back to the camera, sporting matching black bomber jackets with the Reflection logo imprinted on it in gold.

Carrie enjoyed her break by relaxing by the pool

While she was also supposed to make an appearance during the American Idol finale the previous week, she was unable to due to one of her team members being exposed to Covid.

"There was a Covid exposure within Carrie Underwood's group, so following protocol, she's unable to perform tonight. Sad," host Ryan Seacrest announced.

MORE: Carrie Underwood celebrates during Vegas residency in tasseled silver bodysuit

MORE: Carrie Underwood wows in ripped shorts for long-awaited announcement

However, he encouraged fans to check out her upcoming tour, Denim and Rhinestones, that will kick off this fall in support of her album of the same name.

The LP is her first since March 2021 and signals her return to her country roots since her last Grammy-winning gospel record My Savior and her previous Christmas album, My Gift.

The singer's sons supported her through the end of her residency

The singer has no plans to stop anytime soon, though, with her album set to drop on 10 June, with which she plans to presumably kick off a heavy promotional cycle and round of performances to spread the word on the record.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.