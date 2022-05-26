Carrie Underwood's husband shares defiant message following Texas shooting The sports star was one of the many people to share their outrage over the tragedy

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher is notoriously private and rarely shares posts on social media.

However, in the wake of the heartbreaking Texas school shooting on Tuesday, the sportsman returned to Instagram to re-share an emotional message.

The dad-of-two took to Instagram Stories to share Robby Starbuck's message, which read: "AMERICAN politicians gave $40 BILLION to politicians in UKRAINE last week. Some of that $ was used to pay Ukrainian politicians. Now imagine if we used that $40 BILLION for security at our schools instead. It's obvious which expense would more positively impact American citizens."

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

Mike added a '100' emoji alongside the message, which was posted to his 500k+ followers.

On Tuesday, 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman. The 18-year-old suspect opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where children aged seven to 10 were being taught.

The teenage suspect had a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines, according to investigators. He was killed by law enforcement after his attack.

Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher shareda defiant message after the Texas school shooting

Many public figures have spoken out on the senseless crime in the aftermath of the event.

President Joe Biden delivered an emotional speech alongside his wife, Jill Biden. "As a nation, we have to ask, 'When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God's name are we going to do what has to be done? Why are we willing to live with this carnage?" He was "sick and tired of it", he said, adding: "We have to act."

Flags will be flown at half-mast until sunset on Saturday in observance of the tragedy, Joe added.

Carrie Underwood with husband Mike Fisher

Celebrities from Texas have also spoken out. Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, penned an agonizing message on Instagram discussing the senseless act.

"Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," he wrote, in part. "The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem?'

"We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

The couple are parents to two young children

He went on to ask Americans to find "common ground" so that they can put an end to mass shootings. "And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we'll keep them coming."

Selena Gomez, who is from Texas, also spoke out. "Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education," she wrote ahead of the updated figure.

"A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren't safe at school where are they safe?"

